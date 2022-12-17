IND vs BAN: DRS suffers glitch as hosts appeal against Shubman Gill

In a rather bizarre situation in the ongoing Test match between India and Bangladesh, the Decision Review System (DRS) stopped working in the third innings on the third day in Chattogram.

Shubman Gill en route to his hundred had a bit of good fortune as there was glitch in the DRS technology in the 32nd over. Yasir Ali managed to hit the pads of Shubman Gill but the umpire denied Bangladesh’s appeal. The hosts opted for DRS as a consequence.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

While the decision went upstairs, the third umpire was informed that DRS was not available as the ball tracking camera wasn't functioning. The on field umpire was then asked to stick with his original decision.

Yasir Ali managed to grip and a sharp turn as Gill missed on the defense. The ball seemed to be going on the stumps, but the impact looked outside of the off stump.

Bangladesh players were livid as skipper Shakib Al Hasan had a conversation with the umpire. However, the game had to be continued in absence of DRS.