IND vs BAN 1st Test: Bangladesh's WTC Final Dream In Jeopardy After Slow Over Rate On Day 1; How Much Points Will Be Deducted As Per ICC Rules

Bangladesh's dream of making it to the World Test Championship (WTC) is likely to suffer major blow if punished by International Cricket Council (ICC). The Reason behind is Bangladesh falling 10 overs short of their 90-over target, even after utilising the extra half-hour on Day 1 of the India vs Bangladesh 1st Test in Chennai.

The team now face serious risk of losing vital World Test Championship (WTC) points in the ongoing 2023-25 cycle if sanctioned by the cricketing body.

What does the ICC World Test Championship rule state

The rule as per article 16.11.2 of the ICC World Test Championship playing conditions state, " A team will have one (1) World Test Championship competition point deducted from its points total for each Penalty Over it incurs during the Round Stage,".

Bangladesh currently hold fourth place in the WTC standings, but losing 10 crucial points due to a slow over-rate would significantly harm their chances of qualifying for the WTC final.

India vs Bangladesh Day 1 highlights

After making a brilliant start on Day 1 gainst India, Bangladesh bowlers failed to wrap up the innings courtesy of fine partnership between Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin. Ashwin day unbeaten on 102, while Jadeja supported him with an impressive unbeaten knock of 86 runs.

Bangladesh’s young pace sensation Hasan Mahmud rattled the Indian top order with wickets of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill. While Rohit and Virat scored just 6 runs, Gill did not even open his account resulting in India reduced to 34-3.

Despite efforts from Rishabh Pant and Yashasvi Jaiswal, India were reduced to 144-6 before Ashwin and Jadeja put on an unbeaten stand of 195 runs to put India in control.