Veteran Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's rescue act in the form of half-century on day 1 of the 1st Test against Bangladesh left an old lay to give the home boy a standing ovation. In a video surfaced on social media, the fan at the stands was seen applauding when Ashwin hit a maximum.
Video: Senior Female Fan Celebrates Like A Kid As R Ashwin & Ravindra Jadeja Hit 50s At Chepauk To Bail India Out vs Bangladesh
Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have already stitched 150-run partnership at Chepauk.
Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Thursday, September 19, 2024, 04:31 PM IST