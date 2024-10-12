IND vs AUS, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: When & Where To Watch The High-Stakes Encounter?

Indian women's cricket team. | (Credits: Twitter)

The Women in Blue, captained by Harmanpreet Kaur, face another high-pressure game as they look to navigate their way into the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2024. However, they run into defending champions and undefeated Australia, albeit an injury-hit side from their nine-wicket win over Pakistan in Dubai on Friday.

Australia suffered a couple of injuries in Tayla Vlaeminck (Shoulder) and Alyssa Healy (Foot) even as they breezed past Pakistan's total of 82 in only 11 overs. While the official word is yet to come on their injuries, Australia might not want to risk them for their last group game on Saturday. Nevertheless, they will expect a tough battle against India, who will leave no stone unturned to sneak into the top four.

The Women in Blue boosted their chances significantly with an 82-run triumph over Sri Lanka in Dubai. The win made up for the NRR loss they suffered after an unconvincing win over Pakistan and a 58-run defeat to New Zealand. However, with Australia possessing the quality, big-match nous, and the having the upper hand over India historically, will propose a different challenge.

When and where to watch India vs Australia?

The high-stakes clash will take place on October 13 (Sunday) at 7:30 pm in India in Sharja. Fans can watch the live telecast on Star Sports, while the live streaming will take place on Disney+ Hotstar.