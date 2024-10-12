IND vs AUS, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Preview: Rejuvenated India Eye Big Win Over Injury-Hit Australia

Despite Australia sealing a semi-final berth in Women's T20 World Cup 2024 with a comprehensive nine-wicket win over Pakistan, it is now that their real concerns as the defending champions run into India. The nine-wicket victory in Dubai on Friday left a bit of a sour taste for Australia, thanks to potentially serious injuries to captain Alyssa Healy and Tayla Vlaeminck.

In what is her first World Cup campaign, Vleaminck injured her shoulder while fielding in the very first over of the innings. To compound, their issues, Healy retired hurt as Australia were on the door step of victory while completing the 2nd run in the 10th over of the innings. It will be interesting to see who will lead if Healy is to miss the gam, but it seems clear that Beth Mooney is likely to keep wickets for the remainder of the campaign.

Trust and backing 🤝

Crediting Richa Ghosh for her dismissals 😎

Celebrating wickets to the fullest 🤗



Asha Sobhana shares it all in this chat 👌👌 - By @ameyatilak



WATCH 🎥🔽 #TeamIndia | #T20WorldCup | #INDvAUS | #WomenInBlue | @ashathehopejoy — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) October 12, 2024

Nevertheless, the performance against Pakistan was yet another reminder of why Australia are undefeated yet and have pulverised opponents their way. Pakistan, lacking firepower, and furthermore in Fatima Sana's absence, were bowled out for 82 and their opposition needed only 11 overs to reach the target despite a couple of injuries.

India, meanwhile, are right back in the contention after registering an 82-run win over Sri Lanka in Dubai. Their openers taking calculated risk and Harmanpreet Kaur was a massive upgrade to the outdated approach they took in the game against Pakistan. Kaur was also ruthless in using the bowlers to strangle the Sri Lankans later.

However, the Women in Blue still face a tricky path to the semi-final as they must beat Australia by a minimum of 61 runs to have a superior NRR than New Zealand. Should India win by exactly the same margin, then the White Ferns have to beat Sri Lanka and Pakistan by a combined margin of 96 runs to be ahead of Australia in NRR.

Predicted XIs of Australia and Pakistan:

Should Vleaminck be ruled out, Kim Garth is likely to replace her in the line-up. With Healy also doubtful, Grace Harris could come in as her replacement and Tahila McGrath may captain Australia.

Australia predicted playing XI: Grace Harris, Beth Mooney (wk), Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Phoebe Litchfield, Georgia Wareham, Tahlia McGrath (c), Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux, Megan Schutt, Kim Garth.

India are unlikely to tinker their XI from the one that beat Sri Lanka.

India predicted playing XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Sajeevan Sajana, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh.

India vs Australia head to head:

In T20Is:

Matches played - 36

India won - 6

Australia won - 28

In T20 World Cups:

Matches played - 6

India won - 2

Australia won - 4