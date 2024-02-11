IND vs AUS, U19 World Cup 2024 Final: Australia Opt To Bat Against Unchanged India In Benoni

India vs Australia U19 World Cup Final | Credits: Twitter/BCCI

Australia won the toss and decided to bat first against Team India in the ICC U19 World Cup 2024 Final at Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Sunday, January 11.

The Boys in Blue are unchanged for the summit clash and are strong favourites to win the title, having clinched it 5 times in the past. While Australia made only one change in their playing XI by bringing in Charlie Anderson for Tom Campbell.

India and Australia defeated hosts South Africa and Pakistan in respective semifinals in order to set up title clash with each other.

Interestingly, the two teams will face each other for the third time in the U19 World Cup Final. The last time India and Australia meet in the final was in 2018, where Prithvi Shaw-led side triumphed the prestigious title

India are eyeing to win the record-extending sixth U19 World Cup triumph while Australia aim to take the home their third trophy of the tournament.

Playing XI

IND XI: Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan(c), Priyanshu Moliya, Sachin Dhas, Aravelly Avanish(w), Murugan Abhishek, Raj Limbani, Naman Tiwari, Saumy Pandey

AUS XI: Harry Dixon, Sam Konstas, Hugh Weibgen(c), Harjas Singh, Ryan Hicks(w), Oliver Peake, Raf MacMilllan, Charlie Anderson, Tom Straker, Mahli Beardman, Callum Vidler

Captains Corner

Uday Saharan: We can play only one World Cup here so it means a lot to me and the guys with me, all of us want to lift the trophy. We will look to take the game deep with the bat. No changes for India.

Hugh Weibgen: Wants to get runs on the board to put the pressure on India. It would be awesome if we can emulate the success of senior men's team. Charlie Anderson comes in for Tom Campbell.