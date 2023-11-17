IND vs AUS, ODI WC Final 2023: Australia 450/2, India 65 All Out - Mitchell Marsh’s Prediction Goes Viral

Australia and Delhi Capitals all-rounder Mitchell Marsh had made a stunning prediction back in May during IPL for their clash with India in the 2023 World Cup final. The West Australian has earmarked the Men in Blue to lose by a heavy margin after Australia amass 450-2 batting first.
Marsh, one of the mainstays of Australia's limited-overs side, played an instrumental role in their ODI series victory in March. The 31-year-old seam-bowling all-rounder has predicted their side to emerge victorious by 385 runs, bowling them out for 65.
Australia undefeated, defeating India. Australia 450/2 in the final, India all out 65," Mitchell Marsh had replied with a smile in a Delhi Capitals' podcast.
Team India out to avenge their 2003 World Cup final loss against Australia:
With Team India, led by Rohit Sharma in a rampaging form, they will be keen to avenge their 2003 World Cup final defeat against Australia. Captained by Ricky Ponting, the Men in Yellow demolished Sourav Ganguly's men in Johannesburg by 125 runs. Ponting hammered 140 to lead Australia to 359 in 50 overs, while Glenn McGrath starred with the ball, snaring 3 wickets.
Fast forward to the present, India enter the final as firm favorites to win it, having stayed unbeaten in the tournament. They sealed their semi-final spot by defeating New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Australia, by contrast, set up he final with a nervy three-wicket victory over South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
Here's how fans have reacted to Mitchell Marsh's prediction:
(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)