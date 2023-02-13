IND vs AUS: India's third Test against Australia shifted from Dharamsala to Indore due to unfit playing conditions

The third Test of the Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia has been shifted out of Dharamasala. The scheduled Test will now take place at Indore.

The Dharamsala stadium hasn't hosted matches since the ground innderwent major refurbishment with the pitch being relaid and the installation of a new drainage system.

The new pitch is ready but nobody knows how it will exactly play out and there is also a ‘small patch near the square’ is yet to be completed, Indian Express informed after speaking to a top official from the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

“There is still some work that needs to be done near the side area of the pitch. We are hopeful that things will be ready before the game. The HPCA will take a call after the BCCI inspection.

"We have relaid the whole surface with proper drainage and have added sprinklers to the ground. Some work is still pending and as three weeks are left we feel the work will be completed,” a source in HPCA told Indian Express on Friday.

