IND vs AUS: Fans livid with Suryakumar Yadav after Test debut failure, question batsman's selection over Sarfaraz Khan

Suryakumar Yadav made his Test debut against Australia in the ongoing Border Gavaskar series 1st Test on Thursday. The limited-overs specialist was selected on the merit of his x-factor game which matched injured Rishabh Pant's template as a batsman.

Surya came into bat with India in a spot of bother after losing Virat Kohli on the first ball after lunch. The right-handed batsman found the boundary on the very second ball of his debut innings a present for things to come you would think. But SKY as he is known disappointed after being dismissed for just eight runs in 20 balls.

His dismissal led fans to question his selection in the team with many bringing in the conversation of Sarfaraz Khan and Shubman Gill's ommission at the expense of Surya.

