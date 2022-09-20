Ind vs Aus: Aussie skipper Aaron Finch wins toss, opts to bowl in 1st T20 at Mohali

Aaron Finch |

Australia skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to field against India in the series-opening first T20I here on Tuesday.

The big-hitting Tim David is making his debut for Australia.

For India, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant are not playing this game. Dinesh Karthik will keep the wickets for the hosts.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Australia: Aaron Finch (C), Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

