IND vs AUS 5th T20I: Lightning Strikes! Series Finale Halted In Brisbane Amid Rain Threat

The Gabba, Brisbane. | (Credits: Twitter)

Play was halted promptly 5 overs into the IND vs AUS 5th T20I on Saturday. Openers Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill walked off along with the Australian players despite no rain. It was revealed that there lightning strikes near the stadium, with heavy showers set to follow.

Fans in the open areas were asked to seek shelter. The stadium scoreboard displayed, 'Severe Weather Alert' and asked fans to seek shelter terming it 'unsafe' to be in open areas.

As per Accuweather, there was a 23% chance of a thunderstorm during the IND vs AUS 5th t20I. Chances of rainfall were at 79% on Saturday evening. While no rain interruption took place, the match officials decided to halt play due to safety reasons.

The IND vs AUS T20I series has already seen rain play a part. The 1st t20I was called off at the Manuka Oval in Canberra due to rain. The series thus has been effectively reduced to a 4-match contest.

"It is unsafe to remain in open areas. Please seek shelter under cover and follow instructions," it read on the scoreboard.

Has Lightning Strike halted games before?

While rain is the most common occurrence, lightning often has resulted in matches being halted. A recent example is at the same venue, when the IND vs AUS 3rd Test was halted due to thunder claps.

"The ICC have had a lightning protocol in place for a number of years now. It's a 30:30 Rule. When they see a flash of lightning and a clap of thunder within 30 seconds, they will suspend and abandon play because it is about the safety of everyone, spectators included, ground staff and everyone at the ground," Simon Tauffel, a former umpire had explained on the Channel 7 Broadcast last year.