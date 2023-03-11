IND vs AUS, 4th Test: Shubman Gill 'glad to get some runs on IPL homeground' after India fightback on Day 3

India opener Shubman Gill led a strong reply for the hosts on Day 3 of the ongoing fourth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia with a sparkling hundred on Saturday.

The batter scored 128 off 235 balls with 12 fours and a six to help India reach 289 for 3 at stumps, still 191 behind Australia's first innings total of 480.

Gill scored his maiden hundred in India and second overall as India produced a strong batting display after the Aussies occupied the crease for almost two days of play at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The 23-year-old has been in outstanding form in all three formats and just carried on from his overnight score of 18 to score a memorabl century on his "IPL homeground".

Shubman Gill hits first ton in India

The stadium plays host to the Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League which they won in their debut season last year.

"It feels great to be able to get a hundred in India. Always a great feeling. We'll be starting our IPL campaign here soon too. So good memories and a great start for us in this one.

"This is my IPL home ground and I'm glad to get some runs here. The pitch was pretty good to bat on," Gill said after the day's play at Motera.

Indian top-order fires in Ahmedabad

India's top-order were expected to score runs on this wicket and they did exactly that as the senior players batted around Gill to balance out the equation after Australia dominated proceedings for the first-two days.

Gill stitched a 74-run opening partnership with captain Rohit Sharma (32) before adding 113 with Cheteshwar Pujara (42) for the second wicket and 58 with Virat Kohli for the third wicket.

He was eventually dismissed playing a tired shot by off-spinner Nathan Lyon in the final session of play.

Kohli then took charge of the innings after Gill's departure and added another 44 runs with Ravindra Jadeja till the close of play. Kohli and Jadeja will resume their knocks on 59 and 16, respectively, on Sunday.