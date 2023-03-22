IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Kuldeep Yadav bamboozles Alex Carey with vicious spinning delivery

Kuldeep Yadav justified his coach's decision to have him as the premier leg spinner ahead of the ODI World Cup in India this year with a superb spell of 3/56 from his 10 overs.

Kuldeep was instrumental in derailing the Australian innings as he ripped through the middle order, picking up wickets at regular intervals. Kuldeep sent David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, and Alex Carey back to the pavilion before the batsmen had time to settle at the crease.

Yadav began the 39th over with a masterful delivery, placing the ball perfectly on a good-length area just outside the leg stump. Carey, the Australian batter, was completely fooled by the ball's sharp turn. Despite his best efforts, the ball sailed past his outside edge and shattered the off stump, leaving Carey stunned.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Kuldeep Yadav and Hardik Pandya exhibited an exceptional performance by taking three wickets each, leading to Australia's downfall as they were bowled out for a total of 269 runs.