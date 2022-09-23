e-Paper Get App
Ind vs Aus: Rohit Sharma becomes leading six hitter in T20Is

Friday, September 23, 2022
Rohit Sharma or the 'Hitman' as he is known to millions added another feather to his cap.

The India captain became the leading six hitter in T20I. The opnening bastman needed just two sixes to achieve the feat going into the 2nd T20I against Australia.

Rohit hit two sixes off Australia pacer Josh Hazelwood to achieve this record at Nagpur.

Earlier, it was the New Zealand batter Martin Guptill who has hit a total of 172 sixes. Rohit went past the tally with 175 sixes after win over Auustralia.

They are followed by West Indies great Chris Gayle (124), former England skipper Eoin Morgan (120) and Australian captain Aaron Finch (117).

