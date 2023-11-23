IND vs AUS 2023, 1st T20I: Josh Inglis' Maiden T20I Ton Set Team India 209 For Victory

Josh Inglis played beautifully. | (Credits: Twitter)

Keeper-batter Josh Inglis' whirlwind hundred highlighted Australia's dominant batting display as they set India 209 to win in the 1st T20I against India in Vishakhapatnam on Thursday. Inglis, part of Australia's successful 2023 World Cup campaign, helped the tourists add 130 with Steve Smith after India sent them to bat first, citing the dew factor.

Suryakumar Yadav picked three pacers and two specialist spinners in the playing XI and elected to bowl first, 4 days after the two sides met in a pulsating 2023 World Cup final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Aussie skipper Matthew Wade stated that he also wanted to field first.

Steve Smith struggles for timing, but scores a timely half-century:

After Ravi Bishnoi struck to remove Matthew Short in the 5th over of the innings, Inglis went hammer and tongs from the get go to drive Australia towards a steep total. The keeper-batter got to his half-century off only 29 deliveries with a massive six over long-on. At the other end, Smith struggled for timing, but reached his fifty off 40 deliveries.

Nevertheless, the former captain ran himself out immediately after reaching the milestone. Inglis perished to a slower delivery from Prasidh Krishna for 110, laced with 8 towering sixes and got to three figures in 47 deliveries.

India's sloppy fielding allow Australia to get away:

Unlike in the 2023 World Cup, the home side's fielding was below par as they struggled to prevent boundaries in the gaps and take the half chances available. Ravi Bishnoi dropped a relatively chance towards the closing stages off Marcus Stoinis' bat.

However, Mukesh Kumar bowled a sensational final over despite a no-ball, giving away only 5 runs to finish with figures of 4-0-29-0.