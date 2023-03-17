IND VS AUS 1st ODI: Ravindra Jadeja dives full length to pull off a brilliant catch to dismiss Marnus Labuschagne

Often deemed one of the best fielders in the world, Ravindra Jadeja was at his athletic best as he took a diving catch to dismiss Marnus Labuschagne. After getting rid of the dangerous Mitchell Marsh for 81, Jadeja pulled off a brilliant diving catch at short third man to get rid of Manus Labuschagne. The double jeopardy by spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav derailed the Australian innings.

Labuschagne looked to cut against the spin from a Kuldeep Yadav delivery that found a thick outside edge. Jadeja at short third man, dived full length to his right to make a stunning catch.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Australia were looking to shift gears as Mitchell Marsh consistently found the boundary. Jadeja made the breakthrough, delivering the ball slower through the air and outside off. Marsh looked to swing hard as the all turned away to catch the outer half of his bat to find Siraj at short third man.

Earlier India won the toss and elected to bowl first on a pitch that looked good for batting.