IND vs AUS 1st ODI: Fans gathered to collect tickets at Mumbai’s Azaad Maidan destroy counter; Watch

Watch: Fans gathered to collect tickets at Mumbai’s Azaad Maidan destroy counter ahead of Ind vs Aus 1st ODI | Twitter

The online ticket collection center at Mumbai's Azaad Maidan for the 1st ODI between India and Australia saw chaotic scenes as fans gathered in numbers to collect their tickets for the match.

Owing to a smaller number of ticket counters, agitated fans broke into the ticket counter as they failed to get their tickets.

Watch the video here:

On Friday, KL Rahul scored a stunning 75 to star in India’s five-wicket victory over Australia in the first ODI at the Wankhede Stadium. India lead the three-match series 1-0.

Chasing a target of 189, India were at 39/4 however, Rahul held his nerves during a 91-ball knock that saw seven fours and a six. He added 108 for the unbroken sixth wicket stand alongside Ravindra Jadeja.

The second and third ODI of the series will take place at Dr YS Rajasekhara Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam and MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai respectively.