IND vs AFG 3rd T20I: Virat Kohli's Spectacular Save Resembles Jasprit Bumrah's Bowling Action; ICC Shares Viral Pic

Virat Kohli is one of the fittest athletes in the world of sports and it was on show once again when he made a spectacular save to deny Karim Janat a six during Afghanistan's run chase against Team India in the third and final T20I in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

A short delivery from Washington Sundar was pulled towards the long-on fence by Janat. Everyone thought it was going to be a six despite Kohli stationed at that position.

But the 35-year-old was in no mood to let it go over his head as he leapt in the air and managed to palm the ball back in play before he crashed onto the boundary rope while landing on his back.

Fans, commentators and even his critics were left stunned with Kohli's save, which proved crucial in the end as Afghanistan ended up with the same score of 212 which India had posted while batting first.

Two Super Overs ensued after the regulation 40 overs following which India emerged as the winners, thanks to Rohit Sharma's heroics with the bat throughout the entire match.

But it was Kohli's save which became a hot topic of discussion on social media as a picture of him saving the ball from going over the fence is going viral and it looks like he is bowling like Jasprit Bumrah.

Even the International Cricket Council (ICC) took notice of the picture and posted a collage of Kohli and Bumrah with the caption reading: "The perfect mirror image does not exi...."