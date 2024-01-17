IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I Live: Rohit Sharma Bounces Back With Half-Century As India Look For Final Push

India innings upates:

Afghanistan get their first wicket as Yashasvi Jaiswal fails to get the connection he wanted. Mohammad Nabi takes a skyer, Jaiswal goes for 4 off 6 deliveries.

What has happened here? Fareed Ahmed has got 2 in 2 as Virat Kohli goes for a golden duck. Eerie silence around the Chinnaswamy Stadium. India are 19-2 after 3 overs. Azmatullah Omarzai strikes this time as Shivam Dube goes on this occasion to leave India reeling.

Yet another golden duck as Sanju Samson plays a reckless shot and Mohammad Nabi takes a skyer again. India are 22-4. Virender Sharma gives it out LBW, but Rinku Singh survives with DRS and snicko shows there was bat involved.

At the halfway stage, India are 61-4, with Rohit Sharma and Rinku Singh holding fort. Rohit Sharma brings up his 50 off 41 deliveries as India start pressing the accelerator. It's been a wonderful knock from the Indian captain on a tricky surface.

Toss Update & Team Changes

Team India captain Rohit Sharma wins the toss for the third time in a row. The hosts will bat first in this match.

India have made 3 changes to their playing XI. Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma and Arshdeep Singh miss out but Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav and Avesh Khan are back in the team.

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Shivam Dube, Sanju Samson(w), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan

Afghanistan have also made 3 changes to their playing XI.

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran(c), Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Qais Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Fareed Ahmad Malik

IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I Preview:

India will look to finish the series with the perfect result when they take on Afghanistan in the third and final T20I at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The Men in Blue have already sealed the series with two wins on the trot and will look to continue in the same vein in the series-finale, which is also the last T20I for India before the World Cup in June.

India might look to make some changes in their playing XI since they have the series in the bag. Captain Rohit Sharma also needs to find form after having registered two ducks in the previous games.

Afghanistan on the other hand, will look to end on a positive note since not much has gone right for them in the series so far.