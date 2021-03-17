Inaugural LNCC Omni Global Trophy Invitation (U-19) Cricket Tournament 2021 : New Hind emerge champions

Mumbai: All-rounder Om Keshkamath’s solid knock of 93 runs and Atharva Bhosale’s splendid bowling effort of 4 for 27 runs inspired New Hind Cricket Club to snatch a nail-biting eight-run victory against John Bright Cricket Club in a tense and thrilling final of the Lord Northbrook CC orgainsed 1st LNCC Omni Global Trophy Invitation Under-19 (45 overs) Cricket Tournament 2021, conducted under the auspices of the Mumbai Cricket Association and played at the Wankhede Stadium, Churchgate on Wednesday.

New Hind CC who were sent in to bat first managed to reach a modest total of 226 for the loss of nine wickets from their stipulated 45 overs. Later, New Hind who did not get much runs on the scoreboard bowled well and managed to restrict John Bright to 218 all out in 43.4 overs.

New Hind’s all-rounder Om Keshkamath bagged both the ‘Man of the Match’ and ‘Man of the Series’ awards.

Brief scores

New Hind Cricket Club: 226-9 (Om Keshkamath 93, Sahil Jadhav 35; Divyanshu Singh 2-45, Atharva Dakwe 2-39) bt 218 (Akshat Jain 52, Tejas Chavan 45, Jai Jain 34, Dashrath Chavan 31; Atharva Bhosale 4-27, Ayush Zimre 2-39).