Imane Khelif Row: What Is 5-Alpha Reductase Deficiency? How Does The Rare Genetic Disorder Impact Sexual Development

There seems to be no ending to Algerian boxer Imane Khelif's problem after a leaked report revealed that the boxer has a rare genetic disorder that impacts sexual development in biological males.

Khelif had made headlines at the Paris Olympics after sparking a heated gender debate. The 26-year-old went on to win gold in the women's Boxing 66 KG category. However, the latest report suggests that the Olympic champion may have a condition known as 5-alpha reductase deficiency. But what exactly is this disorder?

What is 5-Alpha Reductase Deficiency?

The people having this condition are born genetically male but have trouble producing a crucial hormone called dihydrotestosterone (DHT). This hormone is essential for the development of male sex characteristics, especially those visible on the outside of the body. Individuals with this condition are genetically male, having one X and one Y chromosome, as well as male reproductive organs called testes.

What does the Imane Khelif leaked report say?

The report which was leaked online said that a chromosomal test also took place which further corroborated that Khelif has an XY karyotype. Moreover, a hormonal test indicated that Khelif had a testosterone level found commonly in males. Khelif had first come to light during the Olympics during the match against Italy's Angela Carini, who withdrew from the 66 KG Boxing match in the Olympics, claiming that she had hardly been hit so hard in life. As a result, social media users questioned the fairness of the contest as many started to label her "biologically male" and a "transgender".

Has Khelif faced issues in the past?

In the past as well Khelif had to go through such troubles. Back in 2023, when the International Boxing Association (IBA) decided to kick her out of the World Championship Gold Medal fight in New Delhi. But, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) didn't agree with the IBA's decision, saying, "Scientifically, this isn't a man fighting a woman."