'I'm A Turtle Right Now Not The Rabbit: Hardik Pandya Reacts After India's 6 Wicket Loss To West Indies

Hardik Pandya, who led the Indian team in the absence of their regular captain during the second ODI against the West Indies, has disclosed the cause behind their disappointing 6-wicket loss on Saturday. According to Pandya, the batsmen failed to perform as expected, repeatedly getting out by hitting the ball directly to the fielders.

Batting lets us down

"We didn't bat the way we were supposed to. The wicket was better than it was in the first game. Everyone barring Shubman hit fielders and got out. disappointing, but there are many things to learn. The way our openers batted, especially Ishan, struck it well and is good for India. Shardul got us back in with his bowling. Hope and Carty batted well and got them through," Hardik said while speaking at the post-match presentation.

Pandya nearing full fitness

Hardik Pandya, who bowled nearly 7 overs, was questioned about his fitness, considering his history of injuries due to his dual role as an all-rounder. In response, the stand-in Indian captain assured that his body is in good condition. He expressed his determination to increase his bowling workload in preparation for the upcoming 2023 ODI World Cup.

“I'm a turtle right now not the rabbit and hoping everything goes right as the World Cup comes on".

Windies make hay in Kohli-Rohit absence

In the absence of key players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, India suffered a six-wicket defeat against the West Indies in the second ODI of the three-match series. Opting to bat first, India posted a disappointing total of 181 runs in 40.1 overs, with the majority of their batsmen failing to deliver, except for the opening pair of Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill.

On the other hand, the West Indies faced an early setback in their innings but managed to recover well, successfully chasing down the target in just 36.4 overs. The captain, Shai Hope, played a crucial role with his knock of 63 runs, and he received valuable support from right-handed batter Keacy Carty, who contributed 45 runs to the partnership. Among the Indian bowlers, Shardul Thakur stood out, taking 3 wickets in his 8 overs, while Kuldeep Yadav managed to pick up the only other wicket for the Indian team.

