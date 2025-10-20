'I’ll See You At The Ring': Did CM Punk Challenge 49ers Wide Receiver George Kittle For A Match?

Image: San Francisco 49ers/ X

WWE superstar CM Punk stole the spotlight at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday night, turning Sunday Night Football into a spectacle that mixed sports drama with entertainment flair. Making a surprise appearance, Punk’s energy and charisma electrified the crowd, leaving fans buzzing both in the stands and across social media.

The former WWE champion made his presence felt right away by calling out San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle in front of a roaring crowd. Punk declared,“What's up Niners. This is CM Punk. I'm at the field at Levi's Stadium and we are here for SNF checking in right now. I'm here for George Kittle. I'll see you at the ring George,”.

CM Punk attends NFL game in San Francisco

The bold challenge sparked instant speculation among fans and analysts alike. Was it a playful nod to Kittle’s well-known wrestling fandom, a tease for a potential WWE crossover, or just CM Punk being CM Punk?. The buzz around Punk’s words dominated conversations online, turning a regular game night into pop culture theater. For many fans, the most memorable moment of Sunday Night Football wasn’t a touchdown or a highlight reel play but CM Punk stepping onto the field and calling out one of the NFL’s biggest personalities.

CM Punk pays respect tohis former coach after his death

CM Punk was recently in Japan for a WWE event however he also had to deal with personal issues after losing a person close to him. Punk was wrapping up WWE’s tour of Japan when he heard about Roufus’ death.

His Instagram Story is currently full of pictures of Punk with Duke, and at Roufusport. He captione dthe post ," Walking up in Japan trying to process the news. It’ll take a while. You made me a better person, coach."