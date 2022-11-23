'If you had focussed on the game...': Netizens blast Germany over pre-match shenanigans following shock 1-2 loss to Japan

Netizens slammed Germany for foucssing on off-field issues rather than on the game after the four-time champions suffered and embarrassing 1-2 loss to Japan in their FIFA World Cup match on Wednesday.

Before the game, Germany's players covered their mouths during the team photo in an apparent rebuke to FIFA following its decision to stop plans to wear armbands to protest discrimination in host nation Qatar.

And the distraction apparently costed them the match after substitutes Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano scored late goals to give Japan a come-from-behind 2-1 victory.

Ilkay Gundogan had given four-time champion Germany the lead with a first-half penalty.

Twitterati were quick to post their reactions after the match.

Here are a few reactions

HOLD THAT.

Maybe if Germany wasn't worried about armbands and covering their mouths, they would be winning vs Japan pic.twitter.com/NWmqGh295R — hoosier-daddy🇧🇷 (@_Chazimabrian) November 23, 2022

You should learn from the JAPANESE how to PLAY and how to RESPECT others👌🏼

🇯🇵🇯🇵🇯🇵🇯🇵🇯🇵🇯🇵🇯🇵🇯🇵🇯🇵🇯🇵🇯🇵🇯🇵🇯🇵 — Ali (@RoDx_9) November 23, 2022

When you think outside of football? You won't earn anything🏳️‍🌈،،😂👊🏻🇯🇵2-1 pic.twitter.com/SuXL4vYiMT — ناصر (@nnxxnn66) November 23, 2022

finished country🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣should learn how to respect other people’s cultures.. maybe then youd learn how to play football — mohammed (@majimaaaa) November 23, 2022