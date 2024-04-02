'If You Are Set, You Got To See Your Team Thru': Irfan Pathan's Indirect Dig At Hardik Pandya After MI's Poor Batting Performance In IPL 2024 vs RR

Hardik Pandya. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan took an indirect dig at Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya amid their disappointing performance in the IPL 2024 clash at the Wankhede Stadium against the Rajasthan Royals. Pathan took to his official handle on X and stated that a player must see the team through after being set.

Hardik was the one of the two Mumbai Indians batter along with Tilak Varma to pass 30 runs during their six-run defeat to the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2024 on Monday. However, the 10th over of the innings saw the all-rounder hole out to long-on for 34 while trying to go for the big shot as Rovman Powell took a tumbling catch.

Ppl who understand the game well know this. If you are set, you got to see the team thru. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 1, 2024

Meanwhile, Pathan took to X and wrote:

