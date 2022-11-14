'If I was running Indian cricket...': Michael Vaughan advises BCCI to take inspiration from England's success

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan reckons India, who were given a 10-wicket hammering at the hands of Buttler & Co in the semifinal, to take a leaf out of England's successful run as a dominating white-ball side in international cricket.

England, captained by Jos Buttler, won their second T20 World Cup trophy at the MCG on Sunday. With the win, the Three Lions become the first side to hold both the ODI World Cup and T20 World Cup at the same time.

And Vaughan, in his column for The Telegraph, urged the Indian board to emulate English cricket.

"If I was running Indian cricket I would swallow my pride and look at England for inspiration," Vaughan wrote.

"This group of England white-ball players is extraordinary and for once English cricket has a trendsetting team the rest of the world should emulate," he added.

Buttler similar to MS Dhoni

Vaughan also felt that Buttler could emulate MS Dhoni's longevity as a captain.

Buttler, the right-handed opener, who was made the full-time white-ball captain in July after his predecessor Eoin Morgan retired from international cricket, didn't have a rosy start to his stint as the England skipper.

Defeats to India in ODI and T20I series, followed by another T20I series defeat to South Africa and squaring the ODI series against the Proteas didn't make for a great look. Moreover, he was a non-playing member in the squad for the seven T20Is tour of Pakistan due to his recovery from a calf injury sustained during The Hundred.

Astute captaincy

But Buttler was astute in captaining England for the first time in a global event, making the right calls tactically and personnel-wise as well as inspiring the team to perform as a unit to make England the first-ever side in men's international cricket to hold 50-over and 20-over World Cup trophies at the same time with a five-wicket win over Pakistan at the MCG.

"Now Buttler has landed the World Cup at the first time of asking and at the age of 32 he has the chance to build his own legacy. MS Dhoni went on for years as India captain. Buttler can do the same, especially now he is concentrating on one format.

"To be a winning captain you need the players but what this will do for Buttler is give him lots of confidence that his methods work. He is a young captain who has got better and better as the World Cup has gone on."