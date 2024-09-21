Team India keeper-batter Rishabh Pant was strangely seen setting the field for Bangladesh in the opening Test on day 3 at the Chepauk in Chennai. In a video that surfaced on social media, the commentator observed how Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto followed Pant's instructions and moved the fielder to the set position
'Idhar Aayega Ek': Rishabh Pant Tries To Set The Field For Bangladesh During 1st Test, Commentator In Splits; Video
Rishabh Pant finished day 2 of the opening Test against Bangladesh in Chennai unbeaten on 12.
Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, September 21, 2024, 11:17 AM IST