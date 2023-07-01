ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers: West Indies Need Nothing Short Of A Miracle To Qualify

West Indies coach Darren Sammy has a massive responsibility going forward. | (Credits: Twitter)

The mighty West Indies are on the brink of the lowest point in their cricketing history. Yes, that’s right. With the Cricket World Cup Qualifiers underway in Zimbabwe, the West Indies are struggling to make it to the ODI World Cup to be held in India later this year.

West Indies on the brink of missing out on another World Cup edition:

After a heartbreaking loss to the Netherlands in a one-over eliminator, the ‘Calypso Kings’ would need nothing but a miracle to make a team-team World Cup. If they don’t qualify which seems quite likely at this stage, it will be a double whammy for the Windies as they had failed to qualify for the T20 World Cup last year being two time World Champions in that format.

Having been bundled out for under 200 in their last CWC Qualifiers game against Scotland, the mind stretched to the halcyon days of the invincible West Indies.



The same team that smashed and knocked out rival teams out of the park and went on to win two ODI World Cups back to back in 1975 and 1979 and almost won a third before India stopped them in their tracks, is today a pale shadow of their old selves. The same team that dominated Test cricket for almost 15 years from the early 80s to 1995 is playing at a level today that evokes bewilderment in the eyes of cricket lovers and fans.



From the days when the swaggering Viv Richards and the menacing pace battery of Andy Roberts, Michael Holding, Malcolm Marshall and Joel Garner tormented sides around the world with their unbridled talent to the steep fall of today, West Indies’ story has been one that has disappointed their fans immensely.



WHAT AILS THEM



Not going too far behind, but at the CWC Qualifiers itself the West Indies undoing has been their inability to get the basics right. Fielding is such an important aspect of cricket and especially the one-day game. West Indies have been way below the mark in that department and dropped at least 13 catches across four games to make life difficult for themselves.



Former West Indies skipper Darren Sammy was of the opinion that the Caribbean side’s performance against the Netherlands was a true reflection of their status as an international side. As they performed poorly on the field, Netherlands batsmen scurried for singles and twos at every given and opportunity and managed to find those much needed boundaries as well.

Shai Hope seeks patience from West Indies cricket fans:



The current West Indies captain Shai Hope is a man who is fighting to keep hopes alive as the Windies stare at elimination.



“That is completely understandable. One thing I can guarantee is you guys can never be as deflated as us. I’m sure the pain is more severe here in the dressing room. But the one thing I ask from you guys is to continue supporting us; we’re certainly trying to put our best out there. The results won’t always go our way, but we definitely need to find ways to turn it around very quickly’’.



What Hope says holds true for West Indies cricket as they seek a turnaround in fortunes as legions of their loving fans wait for a new Caribbean renaissance.