WATCH: Van Beek's Super Over Heroics Crush Jason Holder And Shatter West Indies World Cup Dreams

The Group A match between West Indies and the Netherlands in the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 was a spectacle filled with dramatic moments. This thrilling encounter had it all from marauding knocks, nail-biting death overs, and a grandstand finish. In a stunning turn of events, Logan van Beek orchestrated one of the biggest upsets in One Day International (ODI) cricket history, leading the Dutch side to a memorable victory over the two-time world champions. The Super Over thriller at Takashinga Sports Club left the West Indies stunned by van Beek's batting heroics against Jason Holder and his impressive all-round performance.

Opting to bat first in the 18th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Shai Hope and his team amassed a massive total against the Netherlands at Harare. Superstar Nicholas Pooran displayed a scintillating century, while Keemo Paul played an outstanding knock of 46, propelling the West Indies to a formidable 374-6 in their 50 overs.

The West Indies supporters were confident that their team had done enough to overpower the Dutch side. However, Teja Nidamanuru and captain Scott Edwards had different plans. The Dutch pair launched a fierce assault on the Windies bowlers, with Nidamanuru scoring a blistering 111 off just 76 balls and Edwards contributing an impactful 67 off 47 balls.

The match reached a thrilling climax as West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph dismissed van Beek on the final ball, sending the match into a Super Over. Interestingly, van Beek, who had played an entertaining knock of 28 off 14 balls in the 50-over contest, surpassed his own scoring record during the Super Over.

Van Beek kickstarted Holder's Super Over with a boundary and followed it up with an impressive six. He continued his assault on the West Indies pacer, accumulating a remarkable 30 runs in the Super Over, leaving the West Indies with a daunting target to chase at Harare.

Van Beek showcased his all-round abilities by also claiming two wickets in the Super Over, successfully defending 30 runs and sealing the victory for the Netherlands.