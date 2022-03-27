ICC Women's World Cup: High drama as India lose to South Africa, knocked out of tournament

Sizzling half-centuries from Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj and Shafali Verma were not enough for India to beat South Africa and enter the semifinal of the ICC Women's World Cup.

In a pulsating match that went down to the wire, India set South Africa with a target of 275 and SA got there on the last ball.

Laura Wolvaardt set up the South Africa innings perfectly, scoring 80. She was helped by Lara Goodall's 49 and Mignon du Preez's unbeaten 52.

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 02:04 PM IST