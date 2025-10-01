ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Ashleigh Gardner’s Blazing Century Powers Australia To 89-Run Win Over New Zealand

Australia Beat New Zealand By 89 Runs | ICC

Indore: Riding on a century from stalwart Ashleigh Gardner, seven-time world champions Australia defeated trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand by 89 runs to begin their ICC Women's World Cup campaign on a blazing note, here on Wednesday.

The defending champions, after setting a target of 326 with Gardner scoring 115 off 83 balls, dismissed the White Ferns for 237 runs in 43.2 overs in their opening match.

New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine's 111 off 112 deliveries went in vain as her dismissal led to a collapse of the lower order.

Australian right-arm pacer Annabel Sutherland (3/26) and Sophie Molineux (3/25) took three wickets each.

Brief Scores:

Australia: 326 all out in 49.3 overs (Phoebe Litchfield 45, Ellyse Perry 33, Ashleigh Gardner 115, Kim Garth 38; Amelia Kerr 2/54, Jess Kerr 3/59, Lea Tahuhu 3/42).

New Zealand: 237 all out in 43.2 overs (Amelia Kerr 33, Sophie Devine 111; Alana King 2/44, Sophie Molineux 3/25, Annabel Sutherland 3/26).

