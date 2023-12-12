 ICC U19 World Cup 2024: BCCI Name 15-Man Squad For Showpiece Event
BCCI has announced a 15-man squad for the U19 World Cup 2024, set to be hosted by South Africa.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, December 12, 2023, 08:05 PM IST
Team India. | (Credits: Twitter)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the squad for the tri-series in South Africa and the subsequent U-19 World Cup set to be hosted by the rainbow nation. Uday Saharan has been appointed the captain of the 15-man squad, with 3 more named as stand-by. A further 4 have been announced as back-up players.

With the showpiece event kick starting on January 19th 2024, the tri-series involving England and South Africa, beginning on December 29th will provide as the perfect preparation for the tournament. The final will take place on January 10th, 2024.

Squad: Arshin, Adarsh Singh, Rudra Patel, Sachin Dhas, Priyanshu Moliya, Musheer, Uday Saharan (C), Avanish Rao, Saumy Pandey, Murugan Abhishek, Innesh Mahajan, Dhanush Gowda, Raj Limbani, Naman Tiwari, Aradhya Shukhla.

Travelling standby: Prem Devkar, Ansh Gosai, Md. Amaan.

Backups: Digvijay Patil, Jayant Goyat, P Vignesh, Kiran Chormale.

Team India are clubbed with Bangladesh, Ireland, and the United States in Group A for the tournament and will get their campaign underway against Bangladesh on 20th at Mangaung Oval In Bloemfontein. Benoni will host the final on February 11th.

Sri Lanka were initially the hosts of the tournament, but their suspension by the ICC triggered a shift to South Africa.

Team India are currently competing in the ACC Asia Cup:

The Men in Blue are currently involved in the ACC U-19 Asia Cup in Dubai. Clubbed with Pakistan, Afghanistan and Nepal, India are currently 2nd, winning 2 and losing 1.

Their only loss came to Pakistan in Dubai as they comfortably chased down 260.

