ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule: From India To Sri Lanka, Check All 8 Venues & Stadiums For T20 WC

Team India with the T20 World Cup trophy. | (Credits: Twitter)

The International Cricket Council (ICC) revealed the schedule for the T20 World Cup 2026 on Tuesday. The tournament will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, much like the Women's World Cup earlier this year. The T20 WC will kick off on February 7, with the month long tournament spread out across 8 venues. 7 venues and 8 stadiums will host the competition, with 5 venues in India and 3 in Sri Lanka.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Venues

1. Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

2. Eden Gardens, Kolkata

3. Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

4. Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

5. MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

6. R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

7. Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo

8. Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy

The 2026 T20 World Cup will feature 20 teams divided into four groups of five. The top two from each group will move to the Super 8s, and the best four will advance to the semifinals.

India, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, South Africa, the USA, West Indies, Ireland, New Zealand, Pakistan, Canada, Italy, the Netherlands, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Nepal, Oman, and the UAE have all qualified. Zimbabwe, Italy, and the UAE replace Papua New Guinea, Uganda, and Scotland from the 2024 lineup...