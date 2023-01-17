Test Rankings: Australia back as No. 1 team after ICC blunder puts India temporarily on top

Pat Cummins | Photo: AFP

Australia is back on top of the ICC Test Rankings after a major blunder from the International Cricket Council saw India dethrone Pat Cummins's team for just over three hours.

Australia have less points than India but have a superior rating. Pat Cummins's team has 3,668 points from 29 matches and 126 rating points while India are on 3,690 points from 32 Tests with a rating of 115.

But the ICC website suffered what seems like a technical glitch which placed India temporarily on top of the rankings list for a while before the proper order was restored.

The Aussies recently beat South Africa 2-0 in a three-match Test series on home soil which helped them consolidate their position on top of the ICC Rankings.

India though, will get the chance to reclaim the No. 1 rank when they host the Aussies in the 4-Test Border-Gavaskar series starting February 9.