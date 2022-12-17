ICC might move ODI World Cup 2023 out of India, here’s why

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023, might reportedly be moved out of India due differences between the global cricket governing body and the Indian government.

The 50-over World Cup is scheduled to take place in India next year in October-November,

India last hosted the ODI World Cup in 2011, when MS Dhoni & Co managed to win the tournament.

Sole host

However, at that time, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka were the co-hosts. India is the sole host of the ODI World Cup 2023.

According to a News18 report, ICC had requested BCCI to get tax exemptions from the Indian government for the event. However, there is no progress on this matter.

In fact, the Indian government did not give any tax exemption to ICC during ICC T20 World Cup 2016 in India.

Moreover, there are no such indications that the Indian government would provide any exceptions for the ODI World Cup too.

BCCI has informed ICC that nothing can be done in this matter and the world cricket body can take the tournament out of India if they want to.

Loss for BCCI

For the 2016 T20 World Cup, the Indian government refused BCCI any tax exemptions. Due to the decision, BCCI lost Rs Rs 190 crore (US$22m) as ICC deducted that amount for BCCI’s revenue share as a tax surcharge.

“It’s BCCI’s money. If the ICC can’t settle this issue before the World Cup arrives, and end up deducting it from India’s revenue share from the ICC, even this will end up in a legal battle. What will the government tell its tax-paying citizens? That the only sport in this country that earns money will be exempt of taxes? How well will that sit? There’s no way the government will say anything on this,” the source told News18.