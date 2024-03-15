ICC Implements Stop Clock Rule In ODIs And T20Is, To Come Into Effect In T20 World Cup 2024

New Stop Clock Rule in International Cricket | Credits: Twitter

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is set to implement the stop clock rule permanently, following a successful trial period, making it a standard feature in international cricket, says a report.

The rule which was initially introduced on an experimental basis in December 2023, has now been approved for implementation in all white-ball cricket, including Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) and One-Day Internationals (ODIs), starting with the upcoming T20 World Cup in June.

JUST IN: ICC to introduce stop-clock rule permanently in white-ball cricket.



Details 👇 — ICC (@ICC) March 15, 2024

The stop clock rule aims to ensure the timely completion of matches by requiring the fielding team to commence the next over within 60 seconds of the previous one ending. An electronic clock will be displayed between overs, with umpires responsible for enforcing the rule. Fielding teams will receive two warnings before facing a five-run penalty for subsequent violations.

"The stop-clock is set to become permanent in all ODIs and T20Is from June 2024, starting with the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and USA." ICC wrote in a statement

What is Stop Clock rule?

"As per stop clock rule that was trialled in men’s white-ball cricket, the fielding side is expected to start a new over within 60 seconds of the completion of the previous over.

An electronic clock, counting down from 60 to zero, will be displayed on the ground, with the onus on the third umpire to determine the start of the clock.

"The failure of the fielding side to be ready to bowl the first ball of their next over within the stipulated 60 seconds of the previous over being completed attracts two warnings. Subsequent breaches would lead to a five-run penalty per incident." ICC added in the statement.

Read Also India Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal Named ICC Player Of The Month For February After Record-Breaking...

Effectiveness of Stop Clock Rule

During the trial period, the ICC and its cricket committee evaluated the effectiveness of the rule and found merit in its permanent adoption. The decision to make the rule universal for all ICC white-ball games underscores the commitment to maintaining the pace and excitement of limited-overs cricket.

The approval of the stop clock rule came during the ongoing series of meetings of the ICC in Dubai, setting the stage for its implementation in future tournaments.

However, discussions regarding the Champions Trophy were notably absent from the agenda. With Pakistan designated as the host nation, speculation surrounds India's potential refusal to tour the country, reminiscent of last year's Asia Cup format alteration.