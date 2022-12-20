ICC gives Gabba pitch below average rating after match between Australia and South Africa finishes in two days

The International Cricket Council on Tuesday gave a below average rating to the Brisbane pitch after the first Test between Australia and South Africa ended in two days.

ICC match referee Richie Richardson said: "Overall, the Gabba pitch for this Test match was too much in favour of the bowlers. There was extra bounce and occasional excessive seam movement.

Gaba’s received a demerit point after the review. These points will be valid for five years and in those five years. If the Gabba acquires five demerit points the ground will not be able to host any international cricket matches for the next 12 months.

The pitch came under heavy criticism from the cricket fraternity and fans after the match finished under two days.

Australia won the match but the uneven contest between bat and bowl raised many questions. South Africa were bowled out for 152 runs on the first day itself. In reply Australia scored 218 runs.

The Proteas were then bowled out for 99 setting Australia a target of just 34 runs. A facile chase on any other day and and and a proper cricketing pitch. But it wasn't the case, Australia lost four wickets en route to a six wicket victory.

Australia have a stellar record at the Gabba, having lost only one Test match since 1988-89, to India last year. Usually a sporting a wicket, the pitch at the Gabba was a lush green carpet.