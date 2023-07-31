 ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: India-Pakistan Clash Advanced From 15th October To 14th: Reports
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsICC Cricket World Cup 2023: India-Pakistan Clash Advanced From 15th October To 14th: Reports

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: India-Pakistan Clash Advanced From 15th October To 14th: Reports

The 2023 World Cup game between India and Pakistan will now take place on 14th October instead of the initial date of 15th.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, July 31, 2023, 12:11 PM IST
article-image
Babar Azam and Rohit Sharma. | (Credits: Twitter)

In a massive development regarding the 2023 World Cup game between India and Pakistan, the high-voltage clash has been advanced. According to media reports, the match will now take place on October 14th instead of the initial date of 15th. However, the match will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

More to come..

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: India-Pakistan Clash Advanced From 15th October To 14th: Reports

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: India-Pakistan Clash Advanced From 15th October To 14th: Reports

WATCH: Nicholas Pooran Takes Dwaine Pretorious To The Cleaners With 3 Sixes In One Over In MLC 2023...

WATCH: Nicholas Pooran Takes Dwaine Pretorious To The Cleaners With 3 Sixes In One Over In MLC 2023...

MLC 2023: Mumbai Indians New York Crowned Champions As Nicholas Pooran Belts 137 Off 55 Balls

MLC 2023: Mumbai Indians New York Crowned Champions As Nicholas Pooran Belts 137 Off 55 Balls

Ashes 2023: Rain Plays Spoilsport As Oval Test Heads For Thrilling Finish With Australia 249 Away

Ashes 2023: Rain Plays Spoilsport As Oval Test Heads For Thrilling Finish With Australia 249 Away

Ashes 2023: Marnus Labuschagne, Usman Khawaja Engage In Heated Conversation With A Fan At The Oval...

Ashes 2023: Marnus Labuschagne, Usman Khawaja Engage In Heated Conversation With A Fan At The Oval...