ICC Considering UAE As Co-Host For Champions Trophy 2025 Due To India's Reluctance To Play In Pakistan: Report

The International Cricket Council is reportedly considering the United Arab Emirates as an alternate venue for Team India to play their matches in the Champions Trophy 2025 due to their reluctance to travel to Pakistan.

Pak may not get to host entire ICT 2025

The Men in Blue are unlikely to get permission from the Indian government to play in Pakistan next year therefore, cricket's governing body is now mulling its options and possibly looking at the UAE as a solution for the problem.

According to reports, special chartered flights are likely to be arranged for teams traveling from Pakistan to the UAE. One of the 2 semifinals and the final is also likely to be shifted out of Pakistan.

Alternate options

The UAE has in the past hosted the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 and Asia Cup 2022, which was to be hosted by Pakistan but it was shifted out again due to India's issue of playing in their neighbouring country which has been at war with it since 1947.

The strained relationship between India and Pakistan has resulted in the complete stoppage of bilateral cricket series. India and Pakistan therefore, only play against each other in ICC tournaments and the Asia Cup.

BCCI yet to decide on Team India's participation in Pak

The BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla however, said on Saturday that India is yet to take a call on their participation in the tournament if its held completely in Pakistan.

An ANI report claimed that the Indian board will ask the International Cricket Council (ICC) to host the tournament in a hybrid model with the Men in Blue playing their matches either in Sri Lanka or Dubai. But Shukla rubbished these reports.

"We do not know which source gave such information. BCCI has not put out any official information regarding this," Shukla told The Print.

Notably, Sri Lanka will qualify for the Champions Trophy next year if India refuses to travel to Pakistan.