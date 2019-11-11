IBSF Snooker Championships 2019: Pune cueist Arantxa Sanchis wins bronze

Mumbai: Maharashtra cueist Arantxa Sanchis added another feather in her cap when she clinched a bronze medal in the women’s competition of the IBSF Snooker Championships 2019 which concluded in Antalya, Turkey on Saturday.

The Indian challenger Arantxa went down fighting to Nutcharat Wongharuthai of Thailand by a narrow 4-2 (89-1, 39-66, 78-32, 26-54, 73-31 and 65-15) in the best-of-7-frame semi-final and had to settle for the bronze medal. This was the Pune-based Arantxa’s sixth medal in international competition. In the second semi-final, Ng On Yee of Hong Kong China prevailed over Thailand’s Waratthanun Sukritthanes 4-3.