Ian Botham lashes out at ICC's 'four-day-Tests' idea

New Delhi: As England and South Africa battled it out on the fifth and final day of the second Test, former cricketer Ian Botham lashed out at ICC's idea of four-day Tests, and said that the cricketing body should not look to change how the format is played.

England edged over South Africa to win by 189 runs in the second Test. The visitors scrapped a win at Cape Town just one hour before the close of play on day five.

With this win, the visitors levelled the four-match series 1-1.

"Well played England...Such a good idea to end 5day test cricket....full house watching cricket at its best !! Leave the flagship of cricket alone it's a real test of character, skill, guts, stamina & ability...it's real cricket for real players !!! Leave it Alone," Botham tweeted.