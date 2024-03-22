'I Would Be Still In Baroda': MI Skipper Hardik Pandya Expresses Gratitude To IPL Ahead Of His 10th Season; Watch

Hardik Pandya | Credits: Twitter/Mumbai Indians

The newly-appointed Mumbai Indians Hardik Pandya expressed his gratitude to Indian Premier League (IPL) for giving him a career breakthrough ahead of his 10th season of cash-rich T20 league.

Hardik Pandya made his IPL debut with Mumbai Indians and went on to establish his name as a star all-rounder. He played seven IPL seasons with five-time IPL champions before parting ways with them to take up a captaincy role at Gujarat Titans ahead of IPL 2022. But, Mumbai Indians is where Hardik grew as a formidable cricketer.

In a video shared by Hardik Pandya on his Instagram handle, star all-rounder stated that it was IPL that gave him the identity otherwise he would've been still in Baroda and playing domestic cricket.

Along with a video, Hardik wrote, "In my 10th IPL season, grateful for the journey, for the growth, for everything that’s come my way 🙏 And to be back with a team that’s always been in my heart @mumbaiindians."

Hardik Pandya will play the 10th season of his IPL career when Mumbai Indians take on Gujarat Titans at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 24. After serving two seasons with Gujarat Titans, with Hardik won maiden IPL title as a captain in their debut season, he returned to his old franchise via an all-cash trade deal of INR 15 crore.

Hardik Pandya played an instrumental role in helping Mumbai Indians win four IPL titles in 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. His return marks the new era of Mumbai Indians.