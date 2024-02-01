 'I Won't Quit': Andy Murray Hits Back At Critics Over Winless Streak
3-time Grand slam champion Andy Murray has slammed critics, having yet to win a match in 2024.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, February 01, 2024, 04:13 PM IST
Andy Murray. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

The three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray has no plans to draw curtain on his remarkable career and vowed that he won't quit, despite a winless start to the 2024 season. The 36-year-old, two-time Wimbledon champion, lost this week in France and was eliminated in the first round of the Australian Open and Brisbane International. As a result, he is now winless in 2024.

In his Open Sud of France debut, Murray gave up a one-set lead to Benoit Paire and lost 6-2 6-7 3-6. Murray hasn't triumphed in a competitive match since defeating Yannick Hanfmann in Basel in October 2023.

"Tarnishing my legacy? Do me a favour. I'm in a terrible moment right now I'll give you that. Most people would quit and give up in my situation right now. But I'm not most people and my mind works differently. I won't quit. I will keep fighting and working to produce the performances I know I'm capable of," Murray wrote on X.

At the Australian Open, Murray lost in straight sets to Tomas Martin Etcheverry after losing in the first round to Grigor Dimitrov. Murray has stated that if he is "not enjoying it" this year, this could be his last year on tour.

After breaking the world No. 112 in his first service game on Monday, he stormed to a 3-0 lead in the opening set against Paire. In the eighth game, he broke the Frenchman once more to complete the match 6-2 in 38 minutes.

"It's a definite possibility that will be the last time I play here" - Andy Murray

Talking about the first-round Australian Open exit, Murray stated that it would be harder for him to put out any planned retirement date if he continued to perform as he did today.

"It's a definite possibility that will be the last time I play here. In comparison to the matches that I played here last year, it's the complete opposite feeling walking off the court. Yeah, wish I involved the crowd more. Just disappointed with the way I played... a tough, tough way to finish," as quoted by ATP.

"I have an idea of when I would probably like to finish playing. So much of that depends on how you're playing. The time frame for that narrows when you play and have results like today," he added.

