'I was poisoned with mercury, Shahid Afridi paid 40-50 lakh': Former Pakistan cricketer's shocking revelation

Former Pakistan opener Imran Nazir shockingly revealed he was poisoned during his career. Nazir represented Pakistan in eight Test 79 one-day internationals, and 25 Twenty20 internationals. The cricket community was shocked when Nazir revealed that he had been poisoned.

"When I recently got treated, including an MRI and all, a statement was issued that I was given poison - Mercury. It is a slow poison; it reaches your joints and damages them. For 8–10 years, all my joints were treated. All my joints had gotten damaged and for this reason, I suffered for almost 6-7 years. But even then, I prayed to God, 'Please don't make me bedridden'. And thankfully, that never happened," Nazir said on the Nadir Ali podcast.

"I used to walk around and all when people used to ask 'You're looking fine'. I doubted a lot of people, but when and what did I eat, I cannot figure out. Because the poison doesn't react instantly. It kills you for years. I still never wished bad for whoever did this. The person saving is better than the one who wants to kill."

Nazir, who was a mainstay in Pakistan's limited overs team and gave India a run for their money in the 2007 T20 World Cup final. The right-handed batsman recently opened up about his treatment ordeal. Nazir revealed the incident shortened his career and drained his savings of around PKR 12–15 crore.

During this trying time, Nazir found solace in his former teammate and ex-Pakistan captain, Shahid Afridi's unwavering support. Afridi, he said, was a rock who stood by him through thick and thin. Nazir expressed his gratitude to Afridi, saying that his kindness had saved his life.

"I have spent my entire life's saving on my treatment. In the end, there was a final treatment, in which Shahid Afridi helped me a lot. He helped me in my time of need. I had nothing left when I met Shahid bhai. Within a day, my doctor received the money in his account." He said.

"No matter how much money is needed, my brother should get well'. He spent around 40–50 lakh. I was happy that he had told his manager, Don't even ask about him. Continue to send him as much money as he requires'. The credit even goes to my doctor, since he never tried to cheat me. He stuck to the amount that was required," Nazir said