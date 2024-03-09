'I Was Operated For Sports Hernia': Suryakumar Yadav Clears Confusion Over Surgery On His Ankle

Suryakumar Yadav | Credits: Twitter

Team India's flamboyant batter Suryakumar Yadav cleared the air around the confusion over his surgery that underwent in Munich, Germany. Suryakumar has been out of action since suffering an ankle injury during the third match of the T20I series against South Africa in December 2023.

The 33-year-old was spotted wearing a pneumatic walker boot during vacation with his wife Devisha Shetty in London. In January 2024, Suryakumar travelled to Germany, where it was discovered that the Indian middle-order batter had a sports hernia. He underwent surgery for the same.

However, there has been some confusion over his surgery, with many believing that Suryakumar had a ankle surgery. He took to his Instagram story and cleared the air, stating that he had a surgery for sports hernia not for his ankle. He added that his recovery process is going well.

"Hello everyone good morning. Hope you all are doing well. Just wanted to clear something. Bit of confusion I guess. For those who aren't aware, I was operated for Sports Hernia (a) few weeks back not for my ankle". Suryakumar wrote.

"Road to recovery is going really well. Thank you everyone for all the love and support." he added.

Suryakumar Yadav lead Team India in the T20I series against South Africa in the absence of Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya. The 34-year-old had a great series as he scored 56 off 36 balls in the third T20I in Gqeberha. This was followed up with a brilliant knock of 100 off 56 balls at an impressive strike rate of 178.57 in the third T20I in Johannesburg despite injury on his ankle.

Due to injury, Suryakumar missed the T20I series against Afghanistan, wherein India whitewashed hosts 3-0. He also missed entire domestic season, especially the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024, where his state team Mumbai will face Vidarbha in the final at Wankhede Stadium.