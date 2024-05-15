'I Was A Terrible Captain': Kevin Pietersen Gives Hilarious Response To Gautam Gambhir's Jibe

Kevin Pietersen on Wednesday agreed with Gautam Gambhir's assessment of his captaincy in the Indian Premier League in response to the former England cricketer's criticism of Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya.

Pandya has been facing flak for his captaincy after Mumbai Indians slumped to the bottom of the IPL 2024 points table and became the first team to crash out of the playoffs race.

The franchise's decision to replace Rohit Sharma as the skipper ahead of IPL 2024 had already turned the loyal MI fans against Pandya.

Pietersen and former South Africa cricketer AB de Villiers were critical of Pandya's captaincy after their latest defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens.

But Gambhir hit back at KP and ABD by questioning their credentials and records as IPL captains.

"What was his own performance when he was the captain? I don't think, be it Kevin Pietersen or AB de Villiers, they had any performance in their career with leadership. Nothing if you pick and see their records.

"I don't think AB de Villiers has achieved anything in the IPL apart from his own scores. I don't think he has achieved anything from a team's point of view,” Gambhir said on Sportskeeda.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Notably, Pietersen led the Delhi Capitals in 11 matches in IPL 2014 out of which the team lost 10 games. His win percentage of 9.09 is the worst among all captains in the franchise's history.

Pietersen also led the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2009 during which time he lost 4 out of 6 T20s. KP in total, has won just 3 matches out of 17 as a captain in the IPL.

KP's epic response

Therefore, he agreed with Gambhir and conceded that he was "terrible" as a captain in the league.

"He's not wrong. I was a terrible captain!!!" KP replied on Gambhir's video interview with Sportskeeda where he slammed the Englishman and South African.