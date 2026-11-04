'I Think I Am Close': Tanush Kotian Makes Strong Case For India Test Call-Up After Stellar Run | Cricinfo

Mumbai: Mumbai off-spinner believes his recent performances have strengthened his case for national selection but insists his immediate priority is to keep taking wickets and winning matches

Mumbai off-spinner Tanush Kotian believes he is getting closer to earning an India Test cap following a string of impressive performances in domestic cricket, but insists that selection remains beyond his control and his focus is firmly on delivering consistently for his team.

Having travelled with India A, worked with the national team's coaching staff and experienced the Indian Test dressing room, Kotian feels he is better prepared for an international opportunity.

"I think I am close, but let's see. It's their call at last. I have to do my things and I have to do it correctly. They might call me at any game. So I will be ready till then," Kotian said.

The off-spinner, who has been among Mumbai's key performers in recent matches, believes every innings presents an opportunity to strengthen his credentials.

"I think every innings I take as an opportunity. I try to perform well. Selection and everything will be on the selectors," he said.

Kotian rated his recent performances highly, particularly because he wanted to make a greater impact with the ball after contributing consistently with the bat over the previous two to three seasons.

"As a five-wicket haul, 10-wicket haul and everything, I will give the highest rating to this performance. For two to three years, I was performing well with the bat, but I had to make that impact with the ball, which was very important this season," he said.

"I had that in my mind and I proved this in two games. I am happy with my performance, but a lot of things have to be done."

Kotian attributed his improvement to extensive off-season preparation and technical adjustments developed while working with coaches, including former India spinner Sunil Joshi.

He has experimented with different release angles, positions on the bowling crease and straighter deliveries to become more effective across varying conditions.

"I have worked on my bowling with the angles and crease. I think this game I used that, and the straighter one as well, which got me two leg-before wickets," he said.

More importantly, Kotian believes a change in mindset has helped him become a more effective bowler.

"Before, I wanted to take wickets, take wickets. Now I am trying to put pressure on the batsmen and create those opportunities. That is helping me," he said.

Comparing the conditions in his last two matches, Kotian explained that patience and accuracy proved crucial on a surface offering less turn.

"This game, patience was the key. Bowling those maiden overs and putting pressure on the batsmen helped me make them play rash shots and get wickets," he said.

Kotian also welcomed the increased bowling responsibility under Mumbai captain Siddhesh Lad, contrasting his calmer approach with the aggressive leadership of Shardul Thakur.

He said both captains had backed him, although match situations dictated when he was introduced into the attack.

With his confidence growing and his bowling producing results, Kotian remains determined to make every opportunity count while waiting for the selectors' call.