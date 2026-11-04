Defending Champions Anjuman-I-Islam Allana Seize Control Of Harris Shield Final, Umar Khute Shines With Unbeaten 69 |

Mumbai: Defending champions Anjuman-I-Islam Allana English School gained the upper hand on the opening day of the MSSA U-16 Harris Shield Elite Group final against General Education Academy (GE Academy), Chembur, at the MCA's Bandra Kurla Complex on Wednesday.

Chasing a hat-trick of titles, Anjuman reached 138 for 3 in 32 overs in reply to GE Academy's first-innings total of 154 in 47.3 overs. They trail by just 16 runs with seven wickets in hand and 48 overs remaining in their allotted first innings of the three-day final.

Seamer Anuj Singh laid the foundation for Anjuman's dominance with a four-wicket haul after GE Academy, asked to bat first, lost opener Viren Atole off the very first delivery.

Shardul Fagare steadied the innings with a patient 41 off 75 balls, while skipper Aarush Kolhe contributed 35 off 63 deliveries. However, Anuj broke the partnership and triggered a collapse, with Rajveersinh Surve, Aarav Yadav and Kshitiz Morgaonkar claiming two wickets each.

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"They were well placed in the morning session, but the turning point came when Anuj had their well-set batter caught and bowled and sent back their another prolific scorer through a short pitch delivery. After that, every bowler chipped in to maintain pressure, and we restricted them to 154," Anjuman coach Kadir Patel said.

Anjuman appeared to be cruising at 118 for 1 before GE Academy struck twice towards the close of play to keep their hopes alive.

However, Umar Khute remained unbeaten on 69 off 91 balls, striking 10 boundaries and three sixes. He shared a crucial second-wicket partnership with Devashish Ghodke (39) before the latter's dismissal triggered another quick wicket.

Khute steadied the innings with two towering sixes off Shamsuddin towards the end of the day's play, ensuring Anjuman retained control.

GE Academy will need to dismiss Khute early on Thursday to prevent Anjuman from building a substantial first-innings lead. They will have 40 overs in their second innings to erase any deficit and set Anjuman a fourth-innings target.

"We were hoping to score at least 250 in the first innings, but we had a rare off day. Our batting had been top-notch until today, and the wicket had no demons in it. I am hopeful we will bounce back in the morning session tomorrow and set them a challenging target," GE Academy coach Nitin Modak said.

Patel praised Khute's temperament and expressed confidence that Anjuman could capitalise on their strong position.

"Umar is the son of prominent cricketer Mussavir Khute and has played well in the Harris Shield since last year. He played a good knock today also and will like to continue batting like that tomorrow. We will like to bat all 80 overs and get as many runs as possible," Patel said.

Former Indian cricketer Abhishek Nayar attended the toss of the 130th edition of the Harris Shield as chief guest. Mumbai Cricket Association president Ajinkya Naik, MCA Apex Council members, selectors and other dignitaries were also present.

Brief Scores Day-1

General Education Academy: 154 all out in 47.3 overs (Shardul Fagare 41, Aayush Kolhe 35; Anuj Singh 4-31, Kshitiz Morgaonkar 2-8, Aarav Yadav 2-32, Rajveersinh Surve 2-67) vs Anjuman I-Islam Allana English School: 138-3 in 32 overs (Umar Khute 69*, Devashish Ghodke 39)