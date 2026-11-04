'O Mere Sher Puttar! O Chacha!': Fan Calls Out To Virat Kohli From Stands After IND Vs NZ 1st ODI; Birthday Boy Ignores | VIDEO | X

A video has gone viral on social media in which a fan can be heard hilariously calling out to star Indian batsman Virat Kohli from the stands after the India vs New Zealand 1st ODI at Eden Park in New Zealand's Auckland. Virat Kohli led the Indian chase and helped the team to win the first ODI of the five-match series.

'Chacha, Paaji, Mere Sher!'

The viral video shows the fans calling out Virat Kohli from the stands. The fans hilariously called Virat Kohli "Chacha, Paaji and Mere Sher" after the game. Virat Kohli, other members of the Indian squad and coaching staff are seen gathered on the sidelines in their official grey and blue training gear.

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Punjabi Slang

Virat Kohli walks over to the dugout area and shared warm hugs and handshakes with Head Coach Gautam Gambhir and the coaching staff after their victory against New Zealand. Rohit Sharma is also seen in the video walking around to join the circle.

A fan in the front row of the stands films the video and is continuously calling out to Virat Kohli in lively, humurous Punjabi/Desi slang while trying to make him to look at him.

Fan Calls Out To Kohli

The fan shouts, "O Kohli! O Kohli! O Kohli! O Kohli paaji! O mere sher puttar! O Kohli..." He then screams, "Paaji de... O Kohli! O Kohli! O chacha ji..." The fan humorously switches from "Paaji" (elder brother) to "Chacha Ji" uncle only to grab his attention.

However, Virat Kohli does not respond to the slang and keeps greeting the team members. The fan shouts again, "O Kohli bhai! O paau oye! O mamiya... lo ye chacha! Oye chacha!"

Virat Kohli gave fans another reason to celebrate ahead of his birthday as he scored a quickfire 74 off 51 balls against New Zealand at Eden Park. The former India captain looked in fine touch as he helped India chase down the target. Kohli will celebrate his 38th birthday on November 5, making his performance a perfect birthday eve treat for fans.