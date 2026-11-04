'Delivery Partner': Shubman Gill Wears Red T-Shirt & Deepinder Goyal's Temple Device; Fans React With Hilarious Memes | X

Indian cricketer and ODI captain Shubman Gill is at the centre of a meme fest after he was spotted wearing Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal's Temple device and a red colour t-shirt beneath the India Team jersey during the India vs New Zealand 1st ODI at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand.

The image of the Indian captain is being widely shared on social media and the fans have come up with hilarious memes to troll Shubman. The image of Shubman Gill is shared on social media with the caption, "Shubman Gill wearing deepinder goyal's Temple and Zomato tshirt."

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The internet users are joking that Shubman will go for food delivery after the game as he is wearing a Zomato t-shirt beneath the team jersey. However, Gill is wearing a red t-shirt under his India jersey and the image does not proves that it is a Zomato merchandise.

A fan jokingly said, "After the match, I'll head out for Zomato delivery," while another commented, "Delivery partner." Other users also joined in with humorous reactions, while one criticised the Temple device and compared its appearance to a leech.

Another user joked, "Deepinder's merch is the new national uniform." The social media post quickly turned into a meme fest as the fans were making light of the claim and Shubman's appearance.